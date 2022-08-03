Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $10.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

