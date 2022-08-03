Auxano Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

NYSE DIS opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

