AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) is Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,920 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $168,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 127,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.26. 2,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,349. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.58.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

