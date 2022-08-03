AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1,023.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,282,000 after purchasing an additional 474,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $204.58 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

