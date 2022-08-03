Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.46 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46, RTT News reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 525.54% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $9.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.39. 3,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,966. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $1,369,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.