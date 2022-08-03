Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.46 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46, RTT News reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 525.54% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $172.54 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

