Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-$2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.93-$2.13 EPS.

Avista Trading Down 2.4 %

AVA traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,327. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. Avista has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avista will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Avista by 22.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Avista by 9.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 14.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

