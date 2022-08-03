Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.95. Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.93-$2.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,327. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Avista by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Avista by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

