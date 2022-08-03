Avista (NYSE:AVA) Shares Gap Down to $42.96

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.96, but opened at $41.01. Avista shares last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 687 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avista by 1,438.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

