Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Gap Down to $25.27

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $24.35. Axalta Coating Systems shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 725 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

