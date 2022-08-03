Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.71 million.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.70. 429,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

