AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXIS Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.54%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.