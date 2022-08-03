Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 546,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 217.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

