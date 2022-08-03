Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Axonics Stock Performance
AXNX stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics
In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.
About Axonics
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axonics (AXNX)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.