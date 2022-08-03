Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.