Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

NYSE:AZRE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 224,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $579.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.91. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 361,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth about $574,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

