B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.80

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

B Communications Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services.

