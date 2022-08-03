B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NYSE FCF opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

