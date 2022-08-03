Balentine LLC Acquires 3,293 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $93.49. 258,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,203,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $203.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.