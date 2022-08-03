Balentine LLC Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.13. 11,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.