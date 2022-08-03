Balentine LLC Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 269.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 74,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,999. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

