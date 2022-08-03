Balentine LLC Buys 1,387 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after acquiring an additional 225,785 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.63. 7,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.23 and its 200-day moving average is $324.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

