Balentine LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.96. 4,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

