Balentine LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at $80,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at $218,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in GSK by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 138,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GSK traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. 15,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.