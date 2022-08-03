Balentine LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $10,039,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

