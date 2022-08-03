Balentine LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $10,144,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,181. The stock has a market cap of $250.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

