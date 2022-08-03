Balentine LLC Takes $751,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invesco Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 35,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.67%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

