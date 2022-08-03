Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Update

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $85.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $1,639,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 58.1% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANC. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.