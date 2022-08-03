Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 793,635 shares.The stock last traded at $98.12 and had previously closed at $100.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $16,099,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

