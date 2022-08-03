Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.67) to €5.60 ($5.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.91) to €6.80 ($7.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.49) to €6.75 ($6.96) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

