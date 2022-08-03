Barclays Trims SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Target Price to GBX 1,290

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($15.93) to GBX 1,290 ($15.81) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGRO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.12) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.32) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,409.44 ($17.27).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Trading Down 0.2 %

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,076 ($13.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 946.80 ($11.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.48). The company has a market capitalization of £13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,034.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,192.25.

Insider Activity

About SEGRO

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 40,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($486,663.55). In other news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 40,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($486,663.55). Also, insider Mary Barnard purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,093 ($13.39) per share, with a total value of £30,002.85 ($36,763.69).

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.