Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Baxter International traded as low as $57.78 and last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 62209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

