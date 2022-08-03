BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,034 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

