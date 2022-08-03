BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

