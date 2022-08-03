BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.40.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

