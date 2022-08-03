BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 14.7% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 30.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 331,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,411,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

