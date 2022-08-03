BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in State Street by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

STT opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

