BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,993 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,115,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 191,949 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

