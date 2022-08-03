Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Cap of $340,238.20

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $340,238.20 and approximately $2,799.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00148166 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008478 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

