Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.