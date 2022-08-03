Becton, Dickinson and (BDX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE: BDX) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $280.00.

7/15/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $265.00.

7/10/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.93. The company had a trading volume of 899,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,579. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,149,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after acquiring an additional 504,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

