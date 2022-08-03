Belite Bio (BLTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th.
Belite Bio Trading Down 0.3 %
Belite Bio stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $44.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLTE. Benchmark started coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
