Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.00 million-$57.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.52 million. Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BNFT. StockNews.com raised shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Benefitfocus Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 134,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.64. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,376.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Benefitfocus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 125.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 104,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

