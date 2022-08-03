Berenberg Bank Increases Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 4,160

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGE. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.85) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,550 ($55.75) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.69) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,124 ($50.53).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,855.50 ($47.24) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,624.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,710.70. The company has a market capitalization of £88.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,965.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.36).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($45.84) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,130.63). Insiders acquired 690 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,790 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

