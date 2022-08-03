Binemon (BIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 9% against the dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $862,408.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00619315 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035349 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.