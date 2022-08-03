Binemon Reaches Market Cap of $2.12 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Binemon has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $850,775.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binemon has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00622998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016632 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00035446 BTC.
Binemon Coin Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binemon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.