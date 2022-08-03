Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biodesix stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Biodesix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

BDSX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.20. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

