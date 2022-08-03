Bismuth (BIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $80.00

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $950,293.27 and $80.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

