Biswap (BSW) Trading Up 8% This Week

Biswap (BSW) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Biswap has a total market cap of $98.31 million and $20.79 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Biswap has traded up 8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00624882 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016530 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035383 BTC.
Biswap Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
Biswap Coin Trading
