Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0454 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $835,362.66 and $23.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. "

