Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $32.88 million and approximately $213,104.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001861 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.